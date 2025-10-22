Haryana: Ex-DGP Mustafa calls allegations baseless, says truth will come out

Hours after the Haryana Police booked former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, Razia Sultana, in connection with the alleged murder of their son, Aqil Akhtar, the former official issued a statement dismissing the allegations, saying the truth will be revealed before the public in the coming days.

Reacting to the FIR filed against him on the basis of a social media post by his son, Mustafa said, “The registration of an FIR absolutely does not mean that someone’s guilt has been proven.”

“The real investigation will begin now after the FIR is registered, and in a few days, the truth will come out before the public,” he added in the statement.

The statement of the former Punjab DGP (human rights) came after his son Aqil’s alleged murder, which was earlier believed to be a case of natural death.

Aqil was found unconscious by his family at his Sector 4 house in Haryana’s Panchkula. He was rushed to a hospital and the doctors declared him brought dead. The police initially ruled out foul play and his body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, following which the last rites were conducted.

However, the case took a turn after a series of posts and videos surfaced on the incident and a complaint was registered by Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla in Punjab.

Reacting to the case, the former DGP said, “If the police receive a written complaint in any matter, it becomes the duty of the police to register an FIR on that complaint. The Panchkula police have carried out this duty, and I welcome it.”

He alleged ‘dirty politics and cheap thinking’ behind the allegations made against him in the FIR, adding “those who got the FIR registered based on baseless allegations should also be prepared to face the law.”

“It is true that a mountain of sorrow has fallen upon us with the death of our young son, but this certainly does not mean that we cannot counter the vile actions of those with dirty politics and cheap thinking,” he added.