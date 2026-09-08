Haryana extends timeline for registration, verification of contract employees

Chandigarh The Haryana government has decided to extend the timelines for various stages of the registration and verification process for eligible contractual employees under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024 and rules, 2025. A communication in this regard was issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi. According to the revised timeline, candidate registration on the designated web portal will remain open up to September 30, 2026. (HT File)

The communication said the revised schedule has been issued to facilitate the completion of the process by eligible contractual employees and the concerned authorities. According to the revised timeline, candidate registration on the designated web portal will remain open up to September 30, 2026.

Following registration, the verification by the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) has been extended up to October 15, 2026. Thereafter, the heads of departments (HODs) will complete verification of applications received from the DDOs up to October 31, 2026.

The extension is aimed at ensuring that all eligible contractual employees get adequate opportunity to complete their registration and that the verification process is carried out smoothly and systematically by the concerned authorities. All eligible contractual employees are advised to complete their registration within the extended deadline.

The concerned DDOs and HODs have also been directed to ensure timely verification and strict compliance with the revised schedule, the communication said.

The registration and related process is being undertaken through the official web portal: www.securedemployees.csharyana.gov.in.