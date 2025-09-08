Haryana facing a severe disaster: Selja

Senior Congress leader and Sirsa Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja on Sunday said that the whole of Haryana is facing a severe flood-like disaster and demanded strict action against officials who mislead the government in the name of developmental works. Senior Congress leader and Sirsa Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja on Sunday said that the whole of Haryana is facing a severe flood-like disaster

In a statement, Selja said that after visiting flood-affected villages of Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad and Jind districts, and listening to the problems of villagers, it became clear that no concrete work has been done by the government so far.

“The villagers themselves are working to strengthen the embankments for their safety,” Selja said, adding that there is no direct dam on the Ghaggar river, while its tributary Kaushalya river has a dam near Pinjore in Panchkula district.

She said that according to the National Disaster Management report, since 1852 the Ghaggar river has caused floods 18 times in different parts of Punjab and Haryana. The Ghaggar river flows through 72 km in Fatehabad district, passing through 30 villages. The most devastating floods due to the river came in 1988 and 1992.

Despite having all the data, the government has failed to take concrete steps to control floods from the Ghaggar, Selja said. “Due to continuous rains, fields are waterlogged, crops have been completely destroyed, many houses have developed cracks, and contaminated water reaching homes has increased the risk of diseases,” she said.

The Lok Sabha MP said that had the BJP government worked on cleaning drains, ensuring proper drainage, and preparing protective measures before the monsoon, such a frightening situation would not have arisen.

“The floods have caused massive damage in the state,” she said.

The Congress leader said that in the last 11 years, the government is seen only scrambling after damage has already occurred instead of focusing on permanent solutions. She said regarding crop loss compensation, the government keeps asking farmers to upload information on the portal despite servers often down and due to which farmers cannot upload their loss details on time.