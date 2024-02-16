Haryana farmers’ faction, sarpanch body back stir

A faction of Haryana farmers on Thursday extended support to Punjab farmers, who are protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders and trying to enter Haryana territory to move towards Delhi to press for their various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP). Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during a protest march, in Patiala district, on Thursday.The farmers under the banner of the Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti held a meeting under the chairmanship of its president Mandeep Nathwan in Fatehabad and farmers held a mahapanchayat at Sisai village in Hisar. (PTI)

The farmers under the banner of the Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti held a meeting under the chairmanship of its president Mandeep Nathwan in Fatehabad and farmers held a mahapanchayat at Sisai village in Hisar.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The farmers from 40 villages took part in mahapanchayat presided by village sarpanch Rajesh Sihag. He said that they will make toll plazas free for passage for three hours on Friday on a call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha and various labour unions.

“We have passed a resolution to condemn the police action on Punjab farmers. We have formed a 50-member committee to take further decisions in the ongoing farmer agitation. In our villages, we will carry out tractor flag marches in villages on February 18 to extend support to the Punjab farmers. If the Centre fails to accept farmers’ demand by February 20, we will take out tractor -trailers and start a march towards Khanauri and Shambhu borders,” he added.

Bhartiya Kisan Union state youth president Ravi Azad said that they will visit villages on February 17 and 18 and mobilise farmers.

“The farmers of the entire country will not accept atrocities on Punjab farmers, and we will start our tractors towards Shambhu and Khanauri borders, if the government fails to accept the farmers’ demand by February 20,” Ravi added.

Nathwan said that they will lay siege to all toll plazas in Haryana tomorrow and they are waiting for the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s call.

“We have solidarity with Punjab farmers and are waiting for SKM’s call on February 18. The Haryana government has been making raids at farmer leaders’ houses and harassing their families,” he added.

Haryana sarpanch association president Ranbir Gill Samain extended support to the farmers protesting on the Haryana-Punjab borders. Gill said that they will ban the entry of BJP-JJP leaders in Haryana villages in solidarity with farmers.

“We will join the farmers’ stir by sitting with them at Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The khaps from entire state will also back the farmers’ protest. This government is suppressing the voice of every section,” Gill added.