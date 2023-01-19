Haryana farmers seek relief for mustard crop ravaged by frost

Mustard growers in Haryana’s Bhiwani, Hisar, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and some areas of Fatehabad are a worried lot as they fear their crop may be damaged by frost.

Vikas Dhatarwal, a farmer from Garwa village in Bhiwani, said, “The mustard crop is turning black due to frosty conditions. Only a fresh spell of rain can save our crop. We have appraised agricultural officials about the situation,” he added.

Dayanand Punia, secretary of All Indian Kisan sabha in Haryana, said, “The mustard crop has been damaged from 15 percent to 75 percent in many areas of Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Dadri and Hisar areas. The government should compensate the farmers,” he added.

Agricultural officials said they are surveying the fields.