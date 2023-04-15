Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana farm unions to press against lustre loss

Haryana farm unions to press against lustre loss

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Apr 15, 2023 07:13 PM IST

The unions -- Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Sir Chotu Ram factions of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, Aazad Kisan Union and Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Kisan Samiti, met at Chandigarh’s Saini Bhawan to discuss the future course of action.

Even as the Haryana government has announced to bear the value cut imposed by the Union government on damaged and shrivelled grains, five factions of farmer unions convened a meeting on Saturday to press against the norm.

Other than the prevailing wheat issues, the farm unions in Haryana are also seeking early compensation for crop damage and for malkana deh land rights to farmers. (HT File)
Farmer leader Tejveer Singh said it was unanimously decided to protest at district headquarters and submit memorandum against the lustre loss on April 25.

“Further, to make Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) stronger, we will organise kisan sammelen starting from Pehowa on May 4, followed by one in Karnal on May 15, in Sirsa on May 24, in Charkhi Dadri on May 31 and finally in Panchkula on June 5,” he said.

Other than the prevailing wheat issues, we will also seek early compensation for crop damage and for malkana deh land rights to farmers, Singh added.

chandigarh charkhi dadri compensation crop damage karnal panchkula pehowa sirsa union government
Saturday, April 15, 2023
