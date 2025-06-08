Haryana: Five gangsters arrested after encounter in Hisar

Two gangsters sustained bullet injuries while three others were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) near Dhiranwas village in Hisar on Saturday following an exchange of fire. The injured criminals at the civil hospital in Hisar. (HT)

The injured have been identified as Rahul Kumar and Aryan, both residents of Balsamand village in Hisar. They sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter and are currently undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Hisar. Authorities said that their condition is stable.

According to police, Rahul and Aryan had recently demanded ₹1 crore as extortion from an automobile owner in Karnal, reportedly by throwing a slip, four days prior to the incident. Both the gangsters have a history of criminal cases, including loot, extortion and attempt to murder.

Along with Rahul and Aryan, three other criminals — Ankit, Ved Prakash alias Ram Chander from Rawalwas, and Amit from Sarsana village in Hisar — were arrested during the operation. The police have recovered three pistols and eight live cartridges from the accused.

Inspector Pradeep Kumar said that the STF received a tip-off about the gangsters’ movement near Rawalwas village. Upon spotting police vehicles, the accused attempted to flee in a Swift car, which got stuck in the fields. The gangsters then tried to escape on foot and opened fire on the police team.

Kumar, who was among the officers fired upon, said, “Two of us sustained bullet injuries but were protected by bulletproof jackets. In retaliation, two gangsters were injured and three were apprehended.”