Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Haryana: Found through CEIR portal, 4k lost mobile phones handed over to owners

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 05:06 am IST

In Gurugram, the highest 1,195 mobile phones were returned to their owners, while in Sonepat 609, and in Yamunanagar 288 mobile phones were returned

Haryana Police on Tuesday said to have achieved remarkable success this year in tracing mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and returned nearly 4,000 mobile phones to their rightful owners between January and July.

Every mobile phone has a unique 15-digit IMEI number. As soon as a complaint regarding theft or loss is registered on the CEIR portal, its IMEI number is blocked and the device does not work in Indian network. (HT representative)
In Gurugram, the highest 1,195 mobile phones were returned to their owners, while in Sonepat 609, and in Yamunanagar 288 mobile phones were returned. “The CEIR portal has not only helped in recovering lost and stolen phones but has also strengthened public trust. Citizens no longer have to go through lengthy procedures. Instead, their mobile phones can now be traced in just a few steps,” a police spokesperson said.

How it works

The CEIR portal is an initiative of the Union government. Every mobile phone has a unique 15-digit IMEI number. As soon as a complaint regarding theft or loss is registered on the CEIR portal, its IMEI number is blocked. This ensures that the phone cannot operate on any Indian network and becomes useless for criminals.

“For this, one must first register a complaint with the police, and then visit www.ceir.gov.in to fill in the mobile number, complaint details, IMEI number, and identity proof,” the spokesperson said.

