Haryana: Four cops booked for giving third-degree torture to defence ministry employee

The four cops, including Tanwar and three unknown police personnel, posted in Hansi, were booked on Friday evening after a three-member special investigation team (SIT) found defence ministry employee Manish Kumar’s, a resident of Rewasa Dhani, complaint genuine.

In his complaint to the Tosham police, Kumar said he and his friend Naveen were present at a workshop in Tosham for his car’s washing on August 20, 2021.

“Four cops in casual clothing came there and asked our names. They forcefully picked us up in their car. When I raised an objection, they started thrashing me brutally with their belt and gave me third-degree torture by putting my head inside a water pool for three days. They demanded a ₹8 lakh bribe from me and threatened to kill me. They failed to give the reason for my arrest. On the fourth day, they threw me into the Hansi area from their car. I was rushed to Civil Hospital Tosham, from where I was referred to Bhiwani Hospital. I had given a complaint to the then Bhiwani and Hansi SPs but they did not file any FIR against the cops,” the complainant added.

Kumar said he had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on January 28 last year and the top court had issued directions to the Punjab and Haryana high court to look into the matter. On August 10, the HC asked Haryana DGP to look into the complaint.

The DGP has formed a three-member SIT led by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and additional director general of police (ADGP) Hisar range Shrikant Jadhav has asked Hansi SP Maqsood Ahmed to start a departmental inquiry against four cops.

The four cops were booked under Sections 166, 323, 34, 343 and 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sub-inspector Ranbir Singh of Tosham police station said they have started an investigation into the matter.

