Haryana girl receives national honour for social service

Garima, a nine-year-old with visual impairment, a resident of Navdi village from Mahendergarh was awarded the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ on Monday by President Droupadi Murmu. President Droupadi Murmu presents the award to Garima (Mahendergarh, Haryana) for social service during Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Garima is committed to providing education to underprivileged children and children with visual impairment through her initiative called “Sakshar Pathshala”.

Mahendergarh deputy commissioner Monika Gupta said Garima had connected with 1,000 visually impaired children and she is helping them with their education.

“She is the only child from Haryana, who has been selected for this award. She was selected in the social service category,” DC added.

Garima said she was glad to receive the award and this award would give her more confidence to continue her social service.