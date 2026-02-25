After Punjab crackdown, drug traffickers shifting base to Haryana: Cheema

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday claimed that the AAP government’s anti-narcotic campaign -- ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ -- has forced drug traffickers to shift their base to neighbouring Haryana. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema

He said that the state government’s sustained crackdown against narcotics is dismantling the drug networks that once operated with impunity.

Addressing a press conference here, Cheema said the AAP government led by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched the anti-drug campaign after assuming office in 2022 and intensified action against drug networks across the state.

“As the noose tightens in Punjab, traffickers are fleeing and making Haryana their new base. Our efforts are yielding results,” he said.

He alleged that the drug menace had spread widely in Punjab during the SAD-BJP rule between 2007 and 2017, and claimed a similar pattern was now visible in Haryana.

He said that after the AAP government assumed office in 2022, a decisive campaign was launched.

“A special sub-committee was formed, extensive coordination meetings were held across districts, and over 1.5 lakh members of Village Defence Committees recently took an oath to support the anti-drug movement. This is not symbolic. We are finishing drug networks in Punjab,” he said.

Reiterating the state government’s resolve, Cheema said Punjab would not allow drug mafias to regroup and that officers acting honestly against drug networks should be protected.