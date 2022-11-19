Cente approves another metro corridor for Gurugram

: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said that the Public Investment Board of the Central government has cleared 28.5 kilometres long metro connectivity between HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram.

This will cover the entire city of Gurugram.

Kaushal said that it would give efficient and environment friendly transport system to the public of Haryana, especially living in Gurugram and its vicinity. It will help the students, women, working class and office going persons in Gurugram and surrounding areas.

The chief secretary who reviewed the performance of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) in the 50th meeting of Board of Directors on Friday said that connectivity from Rezangla Chowk up to Sector-21 Dwarka has already been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and is being further sent to the Central government for approval.

It will also give seamless connectivity from Gurugram to IGI Airport. An official spokesperson said that Gurugram Metro has shown outstanding performance in this financial year as compared to last year. It has earned ₹ 21.6 crores up to October 2022 in comparison to last year’s earning of ₹ 3.84 crores.

The earnings from fare and non-fare revenues have enhanced through increase in ridership as well as commercial activities with an enhanced percentage of 230% in financial performance. The daily ridership has grown from 8,500 per day to 40,000 per day.

The HMRTC is also in process to put charging and parking facilities below in the metro station areas in Gurugram which will help in last mile connectivity. For the convenience of public and to enhance the ridership, strenuous efforts are being made to provide the last mile connectivity from metro stations. Moreover, it has also been emphasised that non-fare revenues of Gurugram Metro should be increased so that the project can move towards self-reliance. The chief secretary also reviewed the progress of the Passenger Rapid Transport (PRT) project pod cars to connect from Old Domestic Terminal, Chandigarh to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Terminal.