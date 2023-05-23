Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Restricted holiday in Haryana on May 23, 24

Restricted holiday in Haryana on May 23, 24

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 23, 2023 12:56 AM IST

Haryana govt declares May 23 and 24 as restricted holidays for all state government departments, boards, corporations, and educational institutions.

The Haryana government on Monday said May 23 (Tuesday) and May 24 (Wednesday) will be observed as restricted holidays (RH) in all state government departments, boards, corporations, and educational institutions in the state on account of Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom day and Maharishi Kashyap jayanti, said an official spokesperson.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Tuesday, May 23, 2023
