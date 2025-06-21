Haryana govt finally blinks, sets up panel to break HAU standoff

Ten days after peacefully protesting students of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) Hisar, were lathi-charged, the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government on Friday finally “took cognizance” of the incident, setting up a four-member panel to hold talks with the students and resolve the standoff. The students at CCSHAU, Hisar, have been protesting since June 10 in the wake of a clash with university staff. (HT File)

The panel includes education minister Mahipal Dhanda; public works minister Ranbir Gangwa; social justice and empowerment minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, and Nalwa segment MLA Randhir Panihar. The mandate of this committee is to meet the students, hear their grievances and work towards a resolution of the logjam.

“Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, taking cognizance of issues related to CCSHAU, has constituted a four-member committee to hold dialogue with the students,” a government spokesperson said.

“The CM has made it clear that the Haryana government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of youth and students. The government stands with the youth and students at every level,” he added.

The students at CCSHAU, Hisar, have been protesting since June 10 in the wake of a clash with university staff.

Despite mounting outrage from academics and Opposition political parties over the use of force against the students, administrative apathy, and alleged political interference, the Haryana government had remained silent until now.

The unrest began when students gathered outside vice-chancellor BR Kamboj’s residence on June 10 to protest changes to the university’s stipend structure and the rollback of seat reservations for Land Donation Villages (LDV).

The situation escalated when university officials and security personnel allegedly unleashed a brutal lathi-charge, leaving at least 20 students injured.

The cane charge was cruel so much so that some students suffered deep head wounds requiring six to 30 stitches.

The state government’s decision to set up a panel comes ahead of students announcing to hold a mahapanchayat on June 24 against the varsity administration.

Students have been observing sit-ins demanding the arrest of two university officials and the resignation of vice-chancellor BR Kamboj in response to a lathi charge on June 10. The university had earlier formed a three-member committee to resolve the issue but the students refused to hold talks with them.

They are demanding the arrest of remaining accused named in the FIR, termination of key officials, and protection from disciplinary action against those involved in the protest.