Haryana govt grants notional increment for pension calculation

Haryana government has decided to grant one notional increment to its employees for the purpose of pension calculation, who have retired or will retire on June 30 or December 31, provided they have completed the mandatory one-year service with satisfactory work and conduct. Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also holds the charge of additional chief secretary (finance), has issued a letter in this regard.

Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also holds the charge of additional chief secretary (finance), has issued a letter in this regard. This decision has been taken in compliance with the February 20, 2025 order of the Supreme Court and the memorandum issued by the Central government on May 20, 2025.

An official spokesperson said that this increment will be admissible only for the purpose of pension calculation and will not apply to other pensionary benefits such as gratuity, leave encashment, or commutation.

This benefit will be applicable under the Haryana Civil Services (RP/ACP) Rules, 2008 to those employees who retired between June 30, 2006 and June 30, 2015, and who had completed one year of service with satisfactory conduct. In addition, this benefit will also be available under the Haryana Civil Services (RP/ACP) Rules, 2016 to employees who have retired or will retire on June 30 or December 31, subject to the same conditions.

The increased pension, after granting one increment, will be payable from May 2023. No arrears or dues prior to April 30, 2023 will be payable. The arrears of pension will be payable from May 1, 2023.