Haryana: Govt medics seeks CMs intervention to stop direct recruitment of SMOs

The Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association has sought the intervention of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to stop the process of direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) in the health department. The association said that they had to resort to agitation to get this issue resolved last year.

In a November 6 letter to the chief minister, the HCMS Association, an umbrella organisation of government doctors in the state, said that they have been opposing the direct recruitment of SMOs for a long time.

“The direct recruitment of SMO in the past has caused a stagnation in the cadre. More than 95% HCMS doctors are getting only one promotion throughout their entire service (from medical officer to senior medical officer). Many doctors have also taken voluntary retirement from service due to skewed promotional avenues. No other state has the provision of direct entry at SMO level. Former health minister Anil Vij had in 2021 ordered to stop direct recruitment of SMOs,’’ HCMS association general secretary, Dr Anil Yadav saiḍ.

The association said that they had to resort to agitation to get this issue resolved last year. “In a meeting held on July 27, 2024, it was agreed by the state government that no further direct recruitment of senior medical officers will be done and the service rules will be amended accordingly, “ the association letter said.

The association said that unfortunately it has been mentioned in the minutes of a meeting held by health minister Aarti Rao on June 30 to initiate the process of direct recruitment of SMOs. The minutes were released on November 4.

Association president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said that the demand of doctors for assured career progression structure at par with the central government which is important to attract and retain doctors in government service despite being approved by the chief minister in July 2024 and finance department in August 2024 has not been notified by the state government.