Haryana govt orders transfer of 1,949 Group D employees

The Haryana government on Monday ordered transfer of 1,949 Group D employees whose conditions of service are regulated by the Haryana Group D Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

In a communication to departments, the chief secretary ordered that the transfer of 1,949 Group D employees, who can be accommodated as per their first preference in terms of a department or district, be issued.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the communication, these employees be promptly relieved and facilitated to join at their new place of posting. The chief secretary said to ensure wider participation and address remaining vacancies, the chief minister has allowed the start of a fresh application process on the designated portal.