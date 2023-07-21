Criminal cases against MPs/ MLAs: Probe pending in 8 criminal cases, Haryana tells high court

The Haryana government has told Punjab and Haryana high court that eight cases registered against MPs/MLAs in the state are pending probe, while a total 16 cases are under trial. Haryana government has told Punjab and Haryana high court that eight cases registered against MPs/MLAs in the state are pending probe, while a total 16 cases are under trial. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An affidavit submitted by inspector general of police (crime), Haryana, Raj Shri Singh, said out of eight cases, six cases are being probed by the state anti-corruption bureau.

The affidavit further says former chief minister Om Parkash Singh Chautala has been given clean chit in the 2005 criminal case registered on allegations of malpractice in recruitment of lecturers in the state in 2001 examination. The challan in this case has been presented.

Among the six criminal cases pending is the alleged CLU scam, reported during the Congress tenure, involving former minister Rao Narender, former MLAs Ram Kishan Fauji, Jarnail Singh and Naresh Selwal. All of them have not reported for giving voice samples, reveals the report. Former MLA Ram Niwas Ghorela has also not reported for giving voice samples in an alleged case of bribe to clear a project during Congress tenure. As of pending trial cases, out of 16, a total of six cases involve former MLA Sukhbir Kataria.

The affidavit has been submitted in the suo motu proceedings in which the high court is monitoring probe into criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh upon directions in this regard from the apex court.

The matter now stands adjourned for November 3.

Punjab government has not filed a fresh status report. As per the report submitted by the state’s DGP Gaurav Yadav in May, now only six criminal cases are pending investigation.

Box

Record on Robert Vadra’s firms damaged: Haryana affidavit in HC

The affidavit filed by the Haryana government says financial transaction records of Robert Vadra’s companies for the years 2008 and 2012 were destroyed by “flooding in the basement” of the Union Bank of India (UBI)’s branch. The bank is said to have told this to the Haryana police special investigation team (SIT).

The SIT is probing the September 2018 FIR, registered in Gurugram under the Prevention of Corruption Act, involving former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in a land transaction between Sky Light Hospitality and realty major DLF Ltd in Gurugram’s Shikohpur. Sky Light Hospitality is linked to Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The affidavit says the SIT had written to UBI requesting information regarding the fund inflow in the accounts of Skylight Hospitality and Skylight Realty. The bank responded on May 26, stating that the records for 2008 and 2012 had been destroyed and now the SIT has sent fresh notice to UBI to ascertain if records of other firms have also been destroyed. The response is awaited, says the affidavit.

The affidavit further says SIT in June has got record related to 3.5 acre land in Shikohpur from Sohna tehsildar, which include more than 500 sale deeds and the same was being examined by the SIT. The farmers who sold the land have joined the probe, the affidavit says.