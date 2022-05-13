Haryana govt revokes decision to grant loans to state universities, to allot grant-aid
After facing a week-long protest from students, teachers and Opposition leaders for cutting off grant to state universities for 2022-23 financial year and approving a loan of ₹147.75 crore as the first instalment for the universities, the BJP-JJP government in Haryana has revoked its decision and the same amount will be provided to varsities as a grant-aid.
As per a new order issued by the additional chief secretary to the Haryana government, the higher education department and the finance department had approved ₹147.75 crore as grant aid for administrative, academic and other works.
As per the new order, ₹23.75 crore have been approved for Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), ₹59 crore for Kurukshetra University, ₹12.50 crore for BPS Mahila Vishwavidhalya at Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan, ₹10 crore each for Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa and Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani, ₹8.75 crore for Kaithal’s Maharshi Balmiki Sanskriti University, ₹7.25 crore for Dr Bhim Rao National Law University in Sonepat, ₹6.50 crore for Gurugram University, ₹5.50 crore for Ch Ranbir Singh University in Jind, and ₹4.50 crore for Indira Gandhi University in Rewari.
HT had reported last week that the government had cut-off grants to state universities and gave assent to loans.
Students bodies, teachers, Opposition accuse govt of taking U-turn
Tosham MLA and senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry said the BJP-JJP government has “become a synonym of taking U-turn”.
“First the coalition government took decisions without any advice and later, became habitual of taking back decisions after facing protests. They are doing experiments in everything,” she added.
JJP’s student-wing INSO national president Pradeep Deswal said his organisation had announced to protest against the ruling leaders, if this decision was not taken back.
“This was possible due to the joint efforts of teachers, students and some politicians. If the government tries to snatch universities autonomy, we will protest against our party leaders’ too,” he added.
Vikas Siwach, president of teachers’ union at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, said teachers and students had forced the government to revoke its order.
-
VB arrest Haryana public prosecutor in Hisar court
The Haryana vigilance bureau on Thursday have arrested district attorney (DA) Mahender Pal, posted at district Hisar court, red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2,500 from an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police. A VB spokesperson said complainant ASI Subhash Chander had approached the VB after the public prosecutor had allegedly sought money in lieu of forwarding challan in the trial court.
-
Seven get life imprisonment, six 14-year jail in Panipat
Seven people, including gangster Prasanna alias Lambu, were awarded life imprisonment, six were jailed for 14 years and two were awarded imprisonment of two years by the Panipat district court convicting them in a murder and attempt to murder case involving a liquor contractor in Noorwala of Panipat district in December 2020.
-
Gender test racket busted in Kurukshetra, two women held
A pre-natal sex determination racket was busted in Kurukshetra with the arrest of two women. Police said the accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, of Jhansa village, and Babtia Rani, of Ajrana Kalan village in Kurukshetra district. Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra Karan Goel said officials from the district health department got information that a racket is involved in pre-birth sex determination.
-
Dowry harassment: Woman force-fed poison, husband among 5 booked in Ludhiana
Five days after a woman was force-fed a poisonous substance for not accepting their dowry demand, police booked The victim, Chandani, 24's husband and four in-laws on Thursday. The accused are Kesar Rehman of Meharban, his sister Afsana, brother Faizal Rehman, relatives Gulab Shah and Mohammad Amir. The victim, Chandani, 24, said that her husband and in-laws had been demanding dowry from her parents. She was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.
-
Ludhiana man held with 500-gram opium, ₹1 lakh
The CIA staff 2 arrested a 55-year-old man with 500-gram opium on Thursday. Randeep, who is already facing trial in a fraud case has been identified as Randeep Singh of Mohalla Beguana on Gill Road. Police said that ₹1 lakh was also recovered from his possession. In-charge of CIA staff 2, Inspector Beant Juneja, said that police arrested Randeep near Lohara Canal Bridge based on a tip-off. During questioning, Randeep revealed that he procured the contraband from Ambala.
