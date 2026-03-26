Haryana govt stops social security pension of 63 repeat drug offenders

Haryana government on Wednesday said that social security pensions of 63 repeat drug offenders have been discontinued under the welfare exclusion framework. Officials said the action was taken as enforcement against drug prevalence in the state gathered considerable momentum in 2025 compared to 2024. Officials said the action was taken as enforcement against drug prevalence in the state gathered considerable momentum in 2025 compared to 2024. (HT Photo for representation)

This was stated during a state-level Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting chaired by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday, which reviewed the state’s progress in combating drug trafficking and abuse.

During the meeting, it was shared that the number of FIRs registered rose from 3,330 in 2024 to 3,738 in 2025, an increase of 12.25%, while arrests increased from 6,095 to 7,053, marking a 15.72% rise.

An official spokesperson said inter-state arrests in commercial quantity cases (registered under the NDPS Act) increased from 444 to 610. While 76 people were detained under preventive enforcement in 2025 against 12 in 2024, properties of 144 accused were attached in 2025 compared to 54 in the previous year.

“The chemist shops dealing with dual-use prescription drugs have been directed to install CCTV systems and non-compliance will attract licence suspension. In Sirsa district alone, 1,737 medical shops were inspected in the past three months and 18% of them were found with faulty CCTV,” the official said.

The chief secretary also directed that district-level meetings be convened next month and a consolidated report be presented at the next State NCORD meeting to facilitate a comprehensive assessment of district-wise performance. A proposal to shift the headquarters of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau from Madhuban (Karnal) to Panchkula was also considered. The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary (home) Sudhir Rajpal, director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal and other senior officers.