Haryana govt to purchase all crops on MSP: CM Saini

In a major pre-poll announcement for farmers, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that his government will purchase all crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and will waive pending abian tax dues of ₹133.55 crore. Union ministers Dharemendra Pradhan (C), Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and other senior party leaders during a rally in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Saini said this while addressing “Vijay Shankhnad” rally at Thanesar seat of Kurukshetra district on Sunday.

The ‘abiana’ system has been discontinued for the future, said Saini, adding it will benefit farmers to the tune of ₹54 crore per annum.

This was part of the past declaration made by the then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar while presenting his annual budget, when he announced to stop charging British era tax called abiana from April 1. In Haryana, abiana was levied on farmers for using canal water and was collected by the revenue department for the irrigation department, officials said.

“This step will mean a one-time waiver of ₹140 crore along with an annual relief of ₹54 crore providing a benefit to farmers of 4,299 villages,” Khattar had said.

The chief minister said that the state government is purchasing 14 crops on MSP and from now onwards they will buy all other crops (ten others) on the support price.

In a statement, officials said that the government will buy Kharif crops like ragi at ₹4,290, maize at ₹2,225, Soyabin at ₹4,892, black sesame seeds at ₹8,717 and rabi crops like barley at ₹1,850, safflower at ₹5,800 and lentil at ₹6,425 and jwar hybrid at ₹3,371. Government will also buy jute at ₹5,335 and coconut at ₹11,600-12,000, the statement added.

The pending crop damage compensation worth ₹137 crore to farmers of Rohtak, Nuh, Fatehabad and Sirsa from last year will be disbursed within a week, said Saini.

In another major relief, he announced that farmers will be free to purchase three-star motor for their tube well connection from any company in the country. Earlier, there were only 10 companies selling three-star motors were registered in the state and now government will take all companies of the country under their panel.

During his address, Saini also listed out the achievements of his government and said that they’ve given 1,41,000 jobs in a transparent manner, based on merit, while 40,000 posts will be filled soon.