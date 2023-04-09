Haryana to spend 77 crore for development of 20 backward blocks

The Haryana government will spend about ₹77 crore for the development of 20 identified backward blocks of eight districts during the first phase of the Swarnajayanti Khand Utthan Yojana (SKUY) in 2023-24. These funds are being provided for supplementing and converging existing development inflows into the identified blocks. The budget was approved by state-level empowered committee under the SKUY chaired by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. The chief secretary said the objective of the scheme is to identify the underdeveloped blocks besides bringing the gaps in local infrastructure and development that cannot be made through existing schemes. In addition to this, the scheme aims at improving livelihood opportunities through skill development programmes in convergence with other schemes, skill development design and marketing support in convergence with other departments. This initiative would ensure adequate flow of funds to these identified blocks through special components in the normal existing schemes. These funds ₹ 77 crore are being provided for supplementing and converging existing development inflows into the identified 20 backward blocks in Haryana . (Getty images)

Facial recognition cameras in Ambala soon: Vij

Chandigarh : The Haryana government will install close circuit cameras equipped with facial recognition mechanism to track down criminals. State home minister Anil Vij said that artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras having facial recognition application will be installed in Ambala. The cameras will work on optical fiber cable and its live transmission will be under a control room. Vij said that for the security of Ambala Cantonment, 485 CCTV cameras will be installed at 143 locations which will be equipped with high-definition night vision. He held an in-depth discussion with Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj and district SP Jashnadeep Randhawa regarding this project. Vij said that with the installation of CCTV cameras, the Ambala Cantonment will become secure and traffic management system will also become better.

2 held for getting passport on forged documents

Karnal : Two people have been arrested by the Karnal police for allegedly procuring a passport on fake documents. The police said that the accused have been identified as Manjot Singh of Sarfali village of Karnal district and Manoj Kumar of Hisar. The police said they had got a complaint from Virender Singh of Sarfali village who alleged that Manjot has provided copies of his identity cards by changing photos and applied for the passport. When Virender went to apply for his passport, he found that Manjot had got his passport on Virender’s documents. Acting on the complaint, the police registered the FIR under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. Sandeep Singh, investigation officer, said the accused had been arrested and he was taken on police remand and it was found that Manoj had helped him to prepare fake documents.

Haryana to make wearing mask a must

Chandigarh : The Haryana health department on Saturday decided that face masks should be worn in public places where gathering is 100 persons or more, in government offices, malls etc. in view of recent increase in the number of Covid cases. In a communication to deputy commissioners, additional chief secretaries of disaster management, urban local bodies, home, development and panchayats departments and civil surgeons, the health department said that mask wearing be implemented in letter and spirit and public should be motivated to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places. The state recorded 399 fresh Covid cases on Saturday taking the count of active cases to 1,536. The positivity rate was 6.91%.

SAI revokes decision to close boxing at Bhiwani centre

Rohtak : After pugilists’ protest, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has revoked its decision to close boxing game at Bhiwani’s SAI centre. Bhiwani is considered to be the boxing hub of India and it is also known as mini-Cuba as it has produced many boxers, who represented India. Budding boxer Sonika, who is undergoing training at Bhiwani’s SAI, said that they were pained after hearing the news that boxing will be scrapped from the SAI centre and now, they are jubilant as the SAI revoked its decision. On Friday, in a twitter post, SAI said, “This is to bring to your kind attention that the sport of boxing will continue to be part of Bhiwani’s SAI training centre.”