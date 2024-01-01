Haryana govt transfers 18 IAS officers

The Haryana government on Monday shuffled 18 IAS officers. Among the transfers, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s additional principal secretary Amit Kumar Agrawal was also given the charge of managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam. (Representational photo)

Among the transfers, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's additional principal secretary Amit Kumar Agrawal was also given the charge of managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam.

State director, mines and geology, Mandeep Brar, was given the additional charge of director, information and public relations.

Director general, school education, Ashima Brar was posted as additional principal secretary to the chief minister, replacing KM Pandurang. Ashima Brar will also hold the charge of director general, social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes.

Pandurang was posted as managing director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, and chief executive officer of Panchkula and Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority.

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority chief executive officer PC Meena was posted as managing director, Dakshin Haryana Bijl Vitran Nigam, at Hisar.

Agriculture director Narhari Bangar was posted as commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram. National Health Mission state director Raj Narayan Kaushik replaced Bangar as agriculture director.

A 2004-batch IAS officer, CG Rajinikanthan, was posted as director, general industries, and commerce, and director general, MSME, and adviser, civil aviation, replacing Shekhar Vidyarthi, who was posted as director general, state transport.

Resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, D Suresh was posted as principal secretary, human resources.

Special secretary, human resources and general administration, Aditya Dahiya was given the additional charge of state director of the National Health Mission.

Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner Sachin Gupta was given the additional charge of administrator, HSVP headquarters, Panchkula.

Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam managing director Saket Kumar was given the additional charge of director, general medical education and research.