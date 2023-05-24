Haryana govt issues transfer, posting orders of 4 IAS officers

The Haryana government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of four IAS officers. Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam managing director and Karnal Division commissioner Saket Kumar was given additional charge of AYUSH director general. Sirsa additional deputy commissioner Vivek Bharti has been posted as the Ambala additional deputy commissioner.

Rohtak deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar was given the additional charge Rohtak municipal commissioner.

Ambala additional deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta has been posted as the Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner.

