Haryana: HC notice on plea from ex-MLA claiming threat from gangsters

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the Haryana government on a plea from former MLA, Balraj Kundu claiming threat to his own life and his family from gangsters. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Kundu remained an independent MLA from Meham constituency (2019–2024).

The plea claims the petitioner was given a clear death threat along with a demand of ₹5 crores, to be arranged within two days. It further said that the petitioner immediately informed the concerned police authorities and also sent detailed representations by email to senior officials. However, the police response was not prompt.

As per the plea he faces threat from gangster Rohit Godara and his terror operative Mahinder Dhalana. The said gangster and his aides were on the lookout for attacking the petitioner and his family as the petitioner has not succumbed to the extortion demand of ₹5 crores within the specified time, therefore, the said threat is continuous in nature, he had told the court.

He further claimed that similar extortion threats have recently been received by other businessmen and public figures in Haryana. This pattern suggests a breakdown of law and order and increasing gang operations in the state, the plea claims seeking remedial measures.

The plea further demanded that a threat assessment be carried out and security cover be granted to him and his family as has been granted to a similarly situated colleague, he said.