Haryana health minister contracts Covid for second time

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij had tested positive for the first time on December 5, 2020, two weeks after he was administered the first dose of Covaxin in its third-phase trial on November 20
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij was the chief guest at the district-level Yoga Day celebrations in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday and had later addressed a gathering too. (HT file photo)
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij was the chief guest at the district-level Yoga Day celebrations in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday and had later addressed a gathering too.
Published on Jun 23, 2022 04:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Wednesday tested positive for Covid for the second time.

Vij, 69, informed about contracting the infection on Twitter and said, “I have isolated myself. I request all those who have come into contact with me for the last few days to get themselves tested for corona and in the meantime isolate them.”

The minister was the chief guest at the district-level Yoga Day celebrations in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday and had later addressed a gathering too.

Doctors said that his sample was taken in the morning after he complained of developing some symptoms and he tested positive in the RT-PCR report the same day.

A health official, wishing not to be named, said, “He has light fever, sore throat and cough. He is stable and currently isolated at home. Sampling of the staff is underway.”

He had tested positive for the first time on December 5, 2020, two weeks after he was administered the first dose of Covaxin in its third-phase trial on November 20.

He remained hospitalised for nearly a month in Ambala, Rohtak and Gurugram. Even after he was discharged, several health ailments and post-Covid symptoms largely affected the minister’s health.

He was yet to receive the precautionary dose, the health official quoted above, said.

Gang of fraudsters busted in Kaithal, five arrested

The crime investigation agency of Karnal police have arrested five persons for duping people on the pretext of providing them government jobs, officials said on Wednesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Krishan of Hatt village in Jind, Anil of Madhuban, Sanjiv of Jaurasi village in Panipat, Shishpal of Samalkha in Panipat, and Virender of Kaithal. The police said that the gang used to provide fake joining letters to the government job aspirants and dupe them.

Committee formed to look into Pehrawar land issue

The Haryana government on Wednesday constituted a committee, which included state’s urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta and transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, to look into the matter of 15 acres and three kanal land given on lease to Gaur Brahmin society at Pehrawar village in Rohtak on lease for 33 years. BJP’s Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, former Aam Aadmi Party state chief Naveen Jaihind and the Congress had accused the BJP-JJP government of not handing over the land to the society.

Thursday, June 23, 2022
