Haryana herders at wits’ end as bovines come down with lumpy skin disease
Herders in Haryana are at their wits’ end with cattle coming down with the occasionally fatal and highly contagious lumpy skin disease in the northern districts of the state.
Major outbreaks of the viral disease – which is spread by bloodsucking insects, certain species of flies and through contaminated food and water– have also been reported in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The disease causes acute fever, discharge from the eyes and nose, salivation, soft blister-like nodules all over the body, marked reduction in milk yield, difficulty in eating, and sometimes, also leads to the animal’s death. The mortality rate for the contagion is 1 to 5%.
Farmers say a significant population of foreign breeds have contracted the infection in Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts. Officials are yet to carry out a survey to gauge the extent of the transmission among the bovine population. Alarmed farmers say they had approached veterinary doctors and administrative officials, but to no avail.
A Ladwa-based private veterinary doctor, Pankaj Kumar, said, “Hundreds of cattle are exhibiting symptoms of the disease in the area, and two have even succumbed to the infection over the past couple of days.”
Saying that the recovery rate for the disease was “negligible,” a veterinary doctor Ravinder Kumar, said, “We receive at least a hundred calls a day from farmers, worried that their cattle had contracted the disease. There is no specific medicine for it, but we are consulting senior doctors and are trying to contain the spread of the contagion.”
“In our village, five cows have died in the last two days and several others have nodules on their skin, and are feverish. The outbreak is concerning as there is no vaccine for the disease,” a farmer, Rajesh Kumar of Radaur, Yamunanagar, said.
Another worried farmer, Amit Kumar of Mehra village, Ladwa, said, “My cow started exhibiting symptoms four days ago, but there has been no improvement in her condition. Medicines are not helping.”
Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying veterinary surgeon Dr Narender Thakral, “In September, out of a sample size of 60, 12 cattle were found infected with the skin disease in a research conducted by The Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS). One of the animals also succumbed to the disease. An advisory was circulated and webinars were arranged to sensitise people about the disease and state-level nodal officers were designated.”
“We were already collecting monthly reports from districts, but we will ramp up surveillance and will take measures to arrest the spread of the disease. There is no certified vaccine for this infection but goat pox vaccine is known to be useful in controlling the spread of the infection, and ring vaccination has also been found effective,” he added.
Experts say the disease was reported for the first time in West Bengal in 2019.
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
