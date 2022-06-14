Haryana home minister Anil Vij unveils welcome gate in Ambala Cantt

Home minister Anil Vij on Sunday inaugurated a newly-built welcome gate, which was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹2.54 crore in Ambala Cantonment.

Speaking about the gate, located opposite the Cantt railway station on NH-444A, Vij said, “The 50-feet single shaft gate with a unique design is a perfect example of architecture. A green belt has been developed along with the gate and two fountains will enhance its beauty in the daytime and LED lights on the gate during the night.”

Construction for the project had started in late 2019, but due to several issues, both technical and official, the project missed a couple of deadlines. According to reports, a sandstone-made chakra was to be installed, but due to its weight, the idea was dropped. On Vij’s directions to deputy commissioner Vikram, a committee was constituted to inquire about the reasons behind the delay.

Vij had earlier attended the closing of the three-day swimming competition at the all-weather swimming pool at the War Heroes Memorial Stadium as part of the 4th Khelo India Youth Games.