Haryana home minister Anil Vij unveils welcome gate in Ambala Cantt
Home minister Anil Vij on Sunday inaugurated a newly-built welcome gate, which was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹2.54 crore in Ambala Cantonment.
Speaking about the gate, located opposite the Cantt railway station on NH-444A, Vij said, “The 50-feet single shaft gate with a unique design is a perfect example of architecture. A green belt has been developed along with the gate and two fountains will enhance its beauty in the daytime and LED lights on the gate during the night.”
Construction for the project had started in late 2019, but due to several issues, both technical and official, the project missed a couple of deadlines. According to reports, a sandstone-made chakra was to be installed, but due to its weight, the idea was dropped. On Vij’s directions to deputy commissioner Vikram, a committee was constituted to inquire about the reasons behind the delay.
Vij had earlier attended the closing of the three-day swimming competition at the all-weather swimming pool at the War Heroes Memorial Stadium as part of the 4th Khelo India Youth Games.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
