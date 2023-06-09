Haryana home minister Anil Vij orders suspension of DSP for ‘inaction’ in case

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered suspension of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), two patwaris and a data entry operator while chairing a district public relations and grievances committee meeting in Hisar. Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered suspension of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), two patwaris and a data entry operator while chairing a district public relations and grievances committee meeting in Hisar. (HT File Photo)

Vij has ordered suspension of Agroha DSP Rohtash Sihag on a complaint filed by a woman farmer that her standing wheat crop was damaged after spraying some pesticides and the DSP has failed to arrest the accused. Instead of arresting the accused, the DSP booked the eyewitness and filed a chargesheet against him in court.

Vij received 12 complaints in the meeting, of which the majority of complaints have been resolved and directions have been issued to resolve others.

He ordered suspension of two patwaris and a data entry operator in connection with a plot registry case. In a complaint by residents of Khamar Kheda, the home minister said strict action will be taken against the block development and panchayat officer, if encroachment were found in the village and if complaint is filed false, action will be taken against complainants.

On being asked about BJP-JJP alliance perspective, Vij said when there are two utensils in the house, they rattle but sensible people pick them up and put them back and the house continues to run.

Taking a potshot at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Vij said the AAP convener has been “rejected” in many states and his party has “no scope” in Haryana.

“The AAP was carved out of the Anna movement to take on corruption, but their two ministers languished in jail,” Vij added.

Vij claimed that the main opposition Congress is a divided house and instead of taking out ‘Hath se Hath Jodo programme’, the Congress leaders should join hands first.