Haryana: Hooda slams Saini govt over MSP shortfall, law & order situation

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday accused the BJP government of failing on multiple fronts, including providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers, ensuring compensation and maintaining law and order in the state.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Karnal, the leader of opposition in the Haryana legislative assembly said the state government, which once promised MSP for 24 crops, is now “hiding its face.” He alleged that Kharif crops such as paddy, millet, cotton and green gram are being sold at prices ranging from ₹300 to ₹1,200, below the MSP.

“We keep asking the government to name the 24 crops receiving MSP. The crops that are reaching the markets from the fields are not receiving MSP. Anyone visiting the mandis can see the truth,” he said.

The senior Congress leader also claimed that the process of selling crops and receiving compensation has been made unnecessarily complicated, leaving farmers frustrated. “Farmers neither get fair prices nor compensation. As Rabi sowing begins, fertiliser shortages and even lathi-charges on farmers are being reported,” Hooda added.

On the law and order front, he said that Haryana has become the most unsafe state in the country, accusing the government of failing to protect its citizens.