Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Haryana: Hooda slams Saini govt over MSP shortfall, law & order situation

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 5:52 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Karnal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Leader of Opposition in the Haryana legislative assembly, in Karnal on Sunday. (HT)
    Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Leader of Opposition in the Haryana legislative assembly, in Karnal on Sunday. (HT)

    Former CM Hooda criticized the BJP government for failing farmers on MSP, compensation, and law enforcement, claiming Haryana is now unsafe.

    Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday accused the BJP government of failing on multiple fronts, including providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers, ensuring compensation and maintaining law and order in the state.

    Speaking to reporters during his visit to Karnal, the leader of opposition in the Haryana legislative assembly said the state government, which once promised MSP for 24 crops, is now “hiding its face.” He alleged that Kharif crops such as paddy, millet, cotton and green gram are being sold at prices ranging from 300 to 1,200, below the MSP.

    “We keep asking the government to name the 24 crops receiving MSP. The crops that are reaching the markets from the fields are not receiving MSP. Anyone visiting the mandis can see the truth,” he said.

    The senior Congress leader also claimed that the process of selling crops and receiving compensation has been made unnecessarily complicated, leaving farmers frustrated. “Farmers neither get fair prices nor compensation. As Rabi sowing begins, fertiliser shortages and even lathi-charges on farmers are being reported,” Hooda added.

    On the law and order front, he said that Haryana has become the most unsafe state in the country, accusing the government of failing to protect its citizens.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana: Hooda Slams Saini Govt Over MSP Shortfall, Law & Order Situation
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana: Hooda Slams Saini Govt Over MSP Shortfall, Law & Order Situation
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes