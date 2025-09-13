Haryana Human Rights Comission slams bureaucratic apathy for denying national honour to Jind youth who died saving 11 lives

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has held government apathy and bureaucratic delays responsible for denying national recognition to Saurabh Garg, a Jind resident who lost his life while saving 11 people from a burning house in Pillu Khera in 2012. The commission directed the Haryana chief secretary to submit a report within six weeks, fixing responsibility for the delay. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In its order delivered on Friday, a three-member bench led by Justice Lalit Batra said Garg’s supreme act of bravery “epitomises the highest ideals of humanity” and deserved to be honoured by the nation. The commission directed the Haryana chief secretary to submit a report within six weeks, fixing responsibility for the delay, and urged the state to request the Centre to reconsider the case despite procedural restrictions.

According to the complaint filed by Garg’s father, Chander Bhan, his 22-year-old son sacrificed his life on December 8, 2012, while rescuing 11 people trapped in a fire caused by an LPG cylinder leakage. Records show that within a week of the incident, the Jind deputy commissioner had recommended the case to the Haryana home department. The matter was repeatedly taken up in 2012, 2015, 2022, 2023 and 2024, but never processed to conclusion.

The Vidhan Sabha had also paid tribute in February 2013, and condolence letters were issued by both the assembly and the Prime Minister’s office. However, the commission noted that despite a clear policy framework for recommending such acts of gallantry, officials failed to forward Garg’s case on time.

“This denial of recognition is not due to any lack of merit in the act of bravery but solely because of negligence and red-tapism,” the commission observed. It added that the financial assistance of ₹5 lakh given to the family “cannot be a substitute for the honour and recognition due to his supreme sacrifice.”

“The state government shall also consider conferring upon late Saurabh Garg an appropriate state-level Gallantry Award; and A copy of the order shall be sent to the Hon’ble chief minister, Haryana, for his personal attention and necessary action at the highest level. On a complaint by brave’s father, the commission directed the secretary of the Pillu khera Market Committee to prepare a detailed maintenance plan for cleaning, lighting, gardening, and upkeep of Shaheed Saurabh Garg Memorial,” said Puneet Arora, Protocol, Information & Public Relations Officer.