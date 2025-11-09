Haryana imposes ban on cough syrup following DEG detection

The Haryana Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has banned the sale, distribution, prescription, or use of cough syrup formulation Planokuf-D in the state following the detection of diethylene glycol (DEG) in the formulation. The Haryana Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has banned the sale, distribution, prescription, or use of cough syrup formulation Planokuf-D in the state

The ban has been imposed following a communication from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Guwahati.

Health minister Arti Singh Rao in a statement said that the cough syrup formulation Planokuf D containing cetirizine hydrochloride, phenylephrine hydrochloride, and dextromethorphan hydrobromide, manufactured by M/s Shreya Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, has been found to contain diethylene glycol. The affected batch, bearing number R25053101, was manufactured in February 2025 and is set to expire in January 2027. The product has been declared adulterated and not of standard quality (NSQ).

She said the FDA has directed all senior drug control officers and drug control officers across Haryana to maintain strict vigil on the movement of the said drug in the market. Officers have been instructed to draw samples, seize any remaining stock, and initiate strict action wherever the product is found.

Retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and medical practitioners have been strictly advised not to sell, stock, prescribe, or administer the affected batch under any circumstances, she said.

She said that diethylene glycol is a toxic chemical known to cause serious health complications, including acute poisoning, kidney failure, neurological disorders, and even death, particularly among children.