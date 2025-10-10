Haryana IPS officer’s bureaucrat wife rejects FIR, alleges ‘dilution’

A day after Chandigarh Police registered an FIR against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and 10 other senior officers in connection with the alleged suicide of IG Y Puran Kumar, his wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar has written to the UT senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kanwardeep Kaur, seeking corrections and amendments. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini offering condolences to Y Puran Kumar’s wife and senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar (centre) in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In her letter to the SSP on Friday, Amneet Kumar alleged that the copy of FIR No. 156 dated October 9, 2025, provided to her was incomplete and unsigned, lacking critical details about the accused and missing key sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Amneet, who is the commissioner and secretary of the Haryana government’s department of foreign cooperation, said though the first information report was handed over to her personally at her official residence in Sector 24A by a senior police official, it did not mention the names of the accused officers, which she claimed were “the trigger point” behind her husband’s death.

“As per my complaint, the names of the accused: (1) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, Haryana director general of police, and (2) Narendra Bijarniya, IPS, Rohtak superintendent of police, have not been entered in the FIR. According to the prescribed FIR document format, all accused should be clearly listed under Column No. 7,” she wrote, urging that the document be amended.

Amneet alleged that the Sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act invoked in the FIR were “diluted” and sought inclusion of Section 3(2)(v) of the Act, which pertains to offences committed against a person on the grounds of their caste leading to serious harm or death.

She also expressed concern over non-receipt of her late husband’s “Final Note”, recovered from his pocket and bag, which reportedly formed the basis of the FIR.

“I have not received any copy of the said ‘Final Note’ to compare it with the version referenced in the FIR. I request that certified copies of both be supplied to me immediately for record and verification,” her letter read.

As of now, the post-mortem of Puran Kumar has not been conducted. The body is yet to be shifted from Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Amneet was in Japan as part of the delegation led by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and returned on Wednesday on getting the news of her husband’s death. The body of Y Puran Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service officer, was found with a gunshot wound in a room in the basement of his Sector 11 house on Tuesday.