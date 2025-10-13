Haryana IPS officer’s death: 6 days on, standoff over post-mortem continues

The standoff between the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and the Chandigarh Police continues to drag on, as the family has refused to allow the post-mortem of the officer, who allegedly died by suicide six days ago. The delay has raised concerns over the loss of crucial forensic evidence, with the body beginning to decompose. Policemen deployed outside a venue where a meeting was organised by several organisation demanding arrest of the Haryana DGP. (HT photo)

Kumar’s family is insisting that the post-mortem only be conducted under the supervision of a special medical board from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, along with ballistic experts and a magistrate for added transparency. They have also demanded the arrest of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, both of whom were named in the officer’s purported suicide note. In response to the family’s concerns, the police have constituted the board accordingly, said a senior official privy to the development. Despite this, the family is holding firm in their refusal to consent to the post-mortem until their conditions are fully met.

On Sunday, the Chandigarh Police formally appealed to the family to allow the autopsy, stressing its importance for determining the cause of death and preserving vital forensic evidence. However, the family’s objections remain unresolved and the delay has stalled the investigation into the officer’s death.

Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly died by suicide on October 7. In his “final note”, Kumar accused several senior officers, including Kapur and Bijarniya, of harassment and caste-based discrimination, which he claimed contributed to his emotional distress.

The Haryana government had on Saturday shunted out Rohtak SP Bijarniya, one of the cops against whom IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, was seeking action for allegedly abetting his suicide.

The Chandigarh Police’s FIR was based on a ‘final note’ by the deceased police officer. Police have added charges under the SC/ST Act based on an appeal from the officer’s wife.

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria called the officer’s death a “serious matter”. “Certainly, an IPS officer committing suicide is a serious matter, and considering its gravity, we have registered an FIR... Allegations have been made against 14-15 officers... The SP has been transferred, and there is a demand to arrest the DGP. Before arresting a person of DGP’s level, it is necessary to verify all the facts,” Kataria said.

The Chandigarh Police have formed a six-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding the death.

Meanwhile, Haryana officials have been in talks with the bereaved family. On the sixth day of the standoff, Haryana ADGP (CID) Saurabh Singh visited the family to discuss their concerns and ensure their demands were addressed. Chief principal secretary to chief minister, Rajesh Khullar, along with additional chief secretary (home) Sumita Misra, and a few other officials also met the IPS officer’s wife at her Sector-11 residence.

As the investigation progresses, the absence of the post-mortem report remains a critical barrier. Police have been unable to complete inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which are essential to determining the cause and circumstances of the officer’s death. Authorities are urging the family to allow the procedure to proceed, while the family continues to demand justice and accountability for the alleged harassment that led to Kumar’s tragic death.