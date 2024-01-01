Haryana issues posting orders of reinstated IAS officers

The Haryana government on Monday posted reinstated IAS officer Vijay Dahiya, an accused in a corruption case registered by the state’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB), as Karnal divisional commissioner. Besides Vijay Dahiya and Jaibir Arya, Haryana government on Monday issued posting and transfer orders for 16 IAS officers. (Getty image)

Dahiya along with another suspended IAS officer, Jaibir Arya, also an accused in a corruption case, was reinstated on December 21 following a grant of bail ( Its grant of bail not a grant of bail) to the two in November by a court. Arya was also posted as special secretary, finance, on Monday.

The ACB in April 2023 booked Dahiya, who was the then administrative secretary of the youth empowerment and entrepreneurship department, Deepak Sharma, chief skills officer (a contractual appointee) in the Haryana skill development mission, and a private individual, Poonam Chopra, in a corruption case registered in April last year.

Dahiya was subsequently arrested on October 10 and released on bail by the court on November 28. The ACB had booked Arya, who was then posted as the managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC), two officials, Sandeep Ghanghas of HSWC and Rajesh Bansal of CONFED, and a private individual, Manish Sharma, in a corruption case registered on October 11. Arya was arrested but was granted bail by the court on November 28.

Ironically, as Karnal divisional commissioner, Vijay Dahiya will exercise delegated powers under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act which mandated prior approval of the state government before conducting an enquiry, inquiry or investigation into an offence alleged to have been committee by a public servant. As per the government’s instructions of May 2022, delegated the powers under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sanction for prosecution have been granted to the divisional commissioners with respect to group B, C, and D employees of the government departments, boards and corporations, urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions in matters of corruption up to ₹1 crore to be inquired, enquired or investigated by the divisional vigilance bureau. Instructions issued in this regard said for an effective fight against corruption, the administrative machinery should be made functional and responsible through standard operating procedures.

Meanwhile, besides Dahiya and Arya, the state government on Monday issued posting and transfer orders for 16 IAS officers. Chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar’s additional principal secretary Amit Agrawal was given the additional charge of managing director of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam.

Mines and geology director Mandeep Brar was given the additional charge of director, information and public relations.

School education director general Ashima Brar was posted as additional principal secretary to the CM, replacing KM Pandurang. Ashima Brar will also hold the charge of director general of social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes.

Pandurang was posted as managing director of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and chief executive officer of Panchkula and Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority.

Rohtak municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Jitender Kumar-I was posted as director of secondary education and project director of Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad.

Gurugram MC commissioner and chief executive officer (CEO) of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) PC Meena was posted as managing director of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam at Hisar. Agriculture director Narhari Bangar was posted as commissioner of Gurugram MC and National Health Mission state director Raj Narayan Kaushik replaced Bangar as agriculture director.

CEO of Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority A Sreenivas was given the additional charge of CEO, GMDA.

The director of town and country planning, and urban estates, Amit Khatri, was given the additional charge of CEO of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam and director of archaeology and museums.

CG Rajinikanthan, a 2004-batch IAS officer, was posted as director of general industries, and commerce, and director general, MSME, and adviser, civil aviation, replacing Shekhar Vidyarthi, who was posted as director general of state transport.

Resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, D Suresh was posted as principal secretary of human resources.

Special secretary, human resources and general administration, Aditya Dahiya was given the additional charge of state director of the National Health Mission.

Panchkula MC commissioner Sachin Gupta was given the additional charge of administrator, HSVP headquarters, Panchkula.

Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam managing director Saket Kumar was given the additional charge of director of general medical education and research.