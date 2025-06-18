Haryana: JJP seeks action against varsity officials over lathicharge on students

Jannayak Janta Party’s youth state president Digvijay Singh Chautala, along with students of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), met Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum demanding action against university officials. Digvijay Singh Chautala told governor Bandaru Dattatraya that filing an FIR was not enough and sought removal of varsity VC. (HT File)

Chautala backed the protesting students who are demanding arrest of two varsity officials and resignation of VC BR Kamboj over an alleged lathicharge on students protesting for reinstatement of scholarships.

Chautala told the governor that filing an FIR was not enough and urged authorities to fulfil students’ demand of increasing scholarship.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended support to the students of HAU in Hisar who are protesting against the alleged assault on them by security guards during a dharna to demand revocation of changes in scholarship rules.

They are protesting against changes in merit scholarship eligibility rules for postgraduate students.

Kharge, who spoke to the students of one of country’s premier agricultural universities via video call, agreed to their request to raise the issue in the monsoon session of Parliament. He asked the students to continue their protest peacefully, assuring them, “We are standing behind you.” The students had alleged that nearly 20 protesters were injured when university authorities cracked down on their “peaceful” protest against changes to the scholarship rules on June 10.

At that time, the university administration had claimed that some students tried to enter the vice chancellor’s office while raising slogans and also manhandled the guards. Later, some security personnel and an assistant professor were suspended in the wake of the incident.

Later, on the complaint of an injured student, an FIR was also registered in the matter.

The students are holding an indefinite dharna in front of gate number 4 of the university in support of their demands.

Meanwhile, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in Haryana, collapse of essential services and widespread irregularities in recruitment and education sectors.

He further accused the government of turning a blind eye to rising gangster activity in the state.

Accusing the state government of orchestrating recruitment scams through HPSC and HSSC, Chautala alleged that 80% of recent job appointments had gone to outsiders.

The INLD leader also extended support to protesting students.

Calling the chief minister a “dummy”, Chautala alleged that Haryana, like Punjab, was being run remotely by outsiders.