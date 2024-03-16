Haryana Khaps warns farm unions of action if they don’t unite

Haryana Khaps, on Friday, again appealed to both Samyukta Kisan Morcha and SKM(non-political) to come under one banner by Saturday, or else they will take strict action which will be decided after the meeting of 80 khaps. Phogat Khap head Balwant Nambardar said that they had conducted three meetings of Khaps where they called farmer leaders of both factions and requested them to form an 11-member committee and decide further course of ongoing farmers’ stir. (HT Photo)

The farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh committee, are camping at Sambhu, Khanauri and Dabwali borders.

Phogat Khap head Balwant Nambardar said that they had conducted three meetings of Khaps where they called farmer leaders of both factions and requested them to form an 11-member committee and decide further course of ongoing farmers’ stir.

“We had requested the leaders to include six members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, four from SKM(non-political) and BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni. The khaps have always supported the agitations and we don’t want to lead the protest. The farmers should lead the stir and khaps will provide support to them,” he added.

He further said that if both the factions of the farmers won’t accept their request, the khaps will hold a meeting and take a decision.