 Haryana: KU announces Rajib Goyal prizes for young scientists - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Haryana: KU announces Rajib Goyal prizes for young scientists

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 19, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Those who will receive this prize are Dr Saptarshi Basu, department of mechanical engineering, Bengaluru, (applied sciences); Dr Sebastian C Peter, JNCASR, Bengaluru, (chemical sciences); Dr Bushra Ateeq, department of biological sciences and bioengineering, IIT Kanpur (Life Sciences); Dr Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal, Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar, (physical sciences), according to a press release

Kurukshetra University’s Goyal Award Committee announced the Rajib Goyal prize for young scientists on Monday. The award consists of a medal, citation and a cash prize of 1 lakh for which four scientists of the country below the age of 45 have been selected in the young scientists category.

The award consists of a medal, citation and a cash prize of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh for which four scientists of the country below the age of 45 have been selected in the young scientists category. (HT File)
The award consists of a medal, citation and a cash prize of 1 lakh for which four scientists of the country below the age of 45 have been selected in the young scientists category. (HT File)

Those who will receive this prize are Dr Saptarshi Basu, department of mechanical engineering, Bengaluru, (applied sciences); Dr Sebastian C Peter, JNCASR, Bengaluru, (chemical sciences); Dr Bushra Ateeq, department of biological sciences and bioengineering, IIT Kanpur (Life Sciences); Dr Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal, Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar, (physical sciences), according to a press release.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The chairman, Kurukshetra University and the Goyal Award Organising Committee, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, announced the awards and said that Kurukshetra University honours the best scientists of the country every year, recognising their significant contributions in the field of science and technology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: KU announces Rajib Goyal prizes for young scientists
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On