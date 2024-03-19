Haryana: KU announces Rajib Goyal prizes for young scientists

Kurukshetra University’s Goyal Award Committee announced the Rajib Goyal prize for young scientists on Monday. The award consists of a medal, citation and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh for which four scientists of the country below the age of 45 have been selected in the young scientists category. The award consists of a medal, citation and a cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh for which four scientists of the country below the age of 45 have been selected in the young scientists category. (HT File)

Those who will receive this prize are Dr Saptarshi Basu, department of mechanical engineering, Bengaluru, (applied sciences); Dr Sebastian C Peter, JNCASR, Bengaluru, (chemical sciences); Dr Bushra Ateeq, department of biological sciences and bioengineering, IIT Kanpur (Life Sciences); Dr Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal, Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar, (physical sciences), according to a press release.

The chairman, Kurukshetra University and the Goyal Award Organising Committee, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, announced the awards and said that Kurukshetra University honours the best scientists of the country every year, recognising their significant contributions in the field of science and technology.