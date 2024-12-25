Haryana launches cleanliness campaign in govt offices

The Haryana government is set to launch a special campaign under the ‘Swachh Haryana Mission’ to institutionalise cleanliness in government offices. The drive under the ‘Swachh Haryana Mission’ will be organised in government offices. (HT File)

Chief secretary Vivek Joshi announced that activities under this initiative will be carried out as part of a preparatory phase, running until December 31 this year. “District and field offices, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and autonomous organisations have been instructed to appoint nodal officers for the campaign. These officers will mobilise officials and ground staff to actively participate in the initiative,” he said.

An official spokesperson said that these entities have been directed to evaluate the quantity of redundant materials for disposal and finalise procedures for their disposal through e-auction, ensuring the removal of scrap materials.

Additionally, administrative secretaries are required to oversee office space management and record maintenance in line with the record retention schedule provided by the Administrative Reforms Section of the General Administration Department (GAD).