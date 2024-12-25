Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana launches cleanliness campaign in govt offices

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 25, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Chief secretary Vivek Joshi announced that activities under this initiative will be carried out as part of a preparatory phase, running until December 31 this year

The Haryana government is set to launch a special campaign under the ‘Swachh Haryana Mission’ to institutionalise cleanliness in government offices.

The drive under the ‘Swachh Haryana Mission’ will be organised in government offices. (HT File)
The drive under the ‘Swachh Haryana Mission’ will be organised in government offices. (HT File)

Chief secretary Vivek Joshi announced that activities under this initiative will be carried out as part of a preparatory phase, running until December 31 this year. “District and field offices, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and autonomous organisations have been instructed to appoint nodal officers for the campaign. These officers will mobilise officials and ground staff to actively participate in the initiative,” he said.

An official spokesperson said that these entities have been directed to evaluate the quantity of redundant materials for disposal and finalise procedures for their disposal through e-auction, ensuring the removal of scrap materials.

Additionally, administrative secretaries are required to oversee office space management and record maintenance in line with the record retention schedule provided by the Administrative Reforms Section of the General Administration Department (GAD).

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On