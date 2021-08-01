Haryana man kills 2 kids before dying by suicide over wife’s extramarital affair

A 32 year old man, who was disturbed over his wife’s alleged extramarital affair with his neighbour, killed his two kids late on Saturday night before dying by suicide in a village in Haryana's Karnal district, said police.

His family members said the deceased was living with his 3 year old son and 6 year old boy after his wife allegedly eloped with his neighbour. He killed them both before hanging himself, the police said.

A police complaint has been filed by the family accusing the deceased’s wife and her lover of forcing him to take this step.

According to the complaint, the deceased was married 8 years ago but his wife later started an affair with their neighbour and eloped with him on June 25, leaving her husband and kids behind. The duo also threatened the deceased, forcing him to the brink, the complaint alleged.

Sachin Kumar, incharge of Indri police station said a case has been registered against deceased’s wife and her lover under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Panel Code. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigation is going on.