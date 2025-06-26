Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi
Haryana: Man posing as DSP held for 11.46 lakh fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 26, 2025 09:34 AM IST

The accused lured the victim with fake tender promise and also claimed his wife was a high court officer

Panipat police have arrested a man for allegedly posing as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and duping a local security agency operator of 11.46 lakh by promising a tender for security services at Panjab University. The accused also falsely claimed that his wife worked as an officer at the Punjab and Haryana high court.

During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to impersonating as DSP and defrauding Sharma. (HT File)

The arrested man has been identified as Sumit Ahuja, a resident of 8 Marla area in Panipat, superintendent of police (SP) Bhupender Singh said on Wednesday.

According to police, Ahuja posed as a DSP with the investigation bureau in Panchkula and introduced his wife, Tanveer Sandhu, as a high court officer. The duo allegedly used these false identities to convince Amit Sharma, a resident of Dutta Colony and owner of AV Security Service in Model Town, that they could help secure a university tender in exchange for money.

DSP Satish Vats said the case was registered following a complaint from Sharma, who alleged that he had been defrauded on the pretext of securing the Panjab University contract.

Inspector Phool Kumar, in-charge of CIA-2, led the investigation and arrested Ahuja from his residence. During initial interrogation, Ahuja confessed to impersonating as DSP and defrauding Sharma.

Police also discovered that Ahuja is named in another fraud case at Ram Nagar police station in Karnal, where he allegedly cheated a youth of 12 lakh under the guise of facilitating travel abroad.

The SP said further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Man posing as DSP held for 11.46 lakh fraud
