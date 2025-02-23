Haryana MC polls: BJP’s victory certain as public satisfied with policies, says CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday lead a large road show in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) mayor candidate Suman Bahmani and all councillor candidates of 22 wards of Yamunanagar-Jagadhari municipal corporation (MC). Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a roadshow in Yamunanagar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, the CM said the blessings of the people are with the BJP and a strong “triple engine” government will be formed in the state in the civic body elections.

He said the victory of the BJP candidates is certain as the public is satisfied with the policies and development works of the state government.

The roadshow started from Ward No 1 of Jagadhri and concluded at the ancient Devi temple located at Agrasen Chowk near the railway station in Yamunanagar. At the temple, the CM prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all.

Speaking to the media, he said the BJP government has always given priority to development and public welfare and is fully committed to protecting the interests of every section.

Mayor candidate Suman Bahamani, cabinet minister Shyam Singh Rana, MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora, former cabinet minister Kanwarpal Gurjar, BJP district president Rajesh Sapra, former mayor Madan Chauhan and others were present.

Later, Saini also addressed a rally at Ambala’s Barara to seek votes for the party’s chairperson nominee Harjinder Singh.

He also held a public meeting in Kurukshetra to appeal to vote for chairperson candidate Maafi Dhanda and the BJP candidates of 32 wards of Thanesar municipal council.

He said before completing its 100 days, the government implemented many small and big schemes and provided great relief to the citizens.

“To provide relief to the citizens, the Rail Elevated Track Project has been completed at a cost of ₹225 crore that will be inaugurated soon. Along with this, the construction of Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra in Kurukshetra is underway at a cost of ₹250 crore.

The work of laying sewerage and pipeline and providing domestic drinking water connections in 17 newly regularised colonies of the municipality has been done at ₹64 crore,” Saini added.