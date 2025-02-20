Take strict action against those involved in sex determination practices: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday reviewed the flagship “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” campaign and warned of “strict action” against those “conducting or facilitating” sex identification tests. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (File)

The chief minister emphasised that the health as well as women and child development departments should collaborate and work swiftly in curbing the practice of gender determination, a government spokesperson said.

It may be recalled, that Haryana recorded its lowest sex ratio at birth (SRB) in eight years in 2024 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” programme from Panipat on January 22, 2015, to address the issues related to gender discrimination.

The CM warning those involved in the illegal practice of sex identification is significant as Haryana’s SRB had dipped to 910 female births per 1,000 male births in 2024, a six-point drop from 916 in 2023.

In past week, the health department authorities have lodged at least four first information reports (FIRs) against the illegal online distributors of MTP (medical termination of pregnancy) kits. The FIRs were registered under different sections of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The police have arrested three persons in this connection from Uttar Pradesh, including two Uttar Pradesh-based online pharmacy owners. The authorities had seized 227 MTP kits from the Ghaziabad and Badaun-based online pharmacies in UP.

Saini chairs DISHA panel meeting

The CM chaired the state-level DISHA committee meeting via video conferencing with administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners. Present in the meeting were development and panchayats minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Lok Sabha MPs Dharambir Singh, Naveen Jindal, Jai Prakash and MLAs Ram Kumar Kashyap, Vinod Bhayana, Tejpal Tanwar, Kapoor Singh, Savitri Jindal and Devender Kadian. During the meeting, various schemes sponsored by the central government were reviewed in detail.

Saini directed officers to ensure the timely implementation of public welfare schemes and policies of both the central and state governments, ensuring that the common people receive quick benefits. He said it is the government’s responsibility to make citizens’ lives easier and more prosperous. “To achieve this, all officers must prioritise addressing the problems and complaints of the public,” he said.