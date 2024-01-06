Haryana MCs failed to conduct survey,maintain record: ACB probe

Almost five months after a Panipat resident filed a complaint with Haryana Lokayukta demanding action in alleged fraud worth crores during a property survey by a private agency in Haryana, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has submitted its preliminary probe report. HT Image

The probe was handed over to ACB headquarters by the Lokayukta, where the verification was conducted by a DSP and inquiry by a DIG, suggesting a detailed open probe in the absence of records.

The ACB probe report submitted by Kushal Singh, SP, ACB, Panchkula, to the Lokayukta, said the errors in the surveyed work of the hired agency were found to be less than 5% of the surveyed properties selected for physical verification in all the urban local bodies (ULBs) across Haryana as mentioned in all the sign-off certificates, seems to be highly unlikely.

Further, the ACB found that before issuing the sign-off certificates, the signing authorities (civic bodies) have not conducted proper physical inspections or verifications of 10% of the surveyed properties as per the terms and conditions of the agreement.

“It has also been noticed that the CMCs, DMCs, EOs and ZTOs have not maintained a proper record of the data of physical verifications with them which could be verified to ascertain the authenticity and actuality of the survey, integration and validation of old property IDs with new property IDs and distribution of information notices about the property IDs,” the report said.

On the negligence on the part of the concerned officers, while preparing the said certificates, it said, “Upon this data of physical verification, the sign-off certificates were to be issued by the officers concerned of ULBs based on which the payment amounting to crores of rupees was to be released to the hired survey agency in question, but what happened was contrary to it.”

However, the ACB said neither the civic bodies were maintaining the proper record of this data of physical inspection/verification with them, nor the agency was “intentionally not submitting its deliverables of utmost importance” to the ULB department despite being demanded through show cause notice.

Thus, the bureau said, “It was early to say whether this negligence on the part of the officers (not maintaining the records) was bonafide or malafide....which could be further analysed to establish the truth of the entire survey.”

Seeking a detailed open inquiry, it concluded that this will be difficult to say at this stage, whether this intention of the hired survey agency while not submitting the deliverables to the department is bonafide or malafide.

“Hence, without obtaining the proper record and statements of all the concerned, the final decision to conclude about the criminality of the case is not possible,” it said.

In July last year, PP Kapoor, a social and RTI activist, had filed a complaint before Justice Haripal Verma, the Lokayukta, alleging that the heads of 88 civic bodies in the state, including 10 IAS officers committed fraud in collusion with Yashi Consultancy, a Jaipur-based contract firm.

Kapoor had alleged that the firm reportedly surveyed 42.5 lakh properties that were “99% wrong” which led to a huge outcry in the state with “residents paying bribes to get no dues certificates (NDC) due to errors in their surveys, while the company was paid and let go.”

He had also claimed that as per the tender agreement, the survey done by the agency was to be verified by the civic body officers who gave it a clean chit and also issued sign-off certificates, after which the payment was released.

As per government documents, the agency was paid ₹57.55 crore for its survey in six districts and was later blacklisted with ₹ 8.06 crore pending.

Kapoor said, “It seems that the ACB has found the truth behind the allegations and has recommended a detailed open inquiry. In this case, the Lokayukt has also sought a report from the principal secretary of the ULB department. The next hearing is fixed for January 11.”