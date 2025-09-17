Haryana: MDU staff, students asked to stay inside during Saini, Nadda’s visit

Ahead of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union health minister JP Nadda’s visit at Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University for Shashakt Nari, Swastah Parivar Abhiyan programme on Wednesday, Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya wrote to MDU vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh to ensure that students, employees and people working in the canteens to stay inside from 7am to 4 pm. Reacting to the order, student leader Pradeep Deswal said that how administration can issue such orders and this order has created chaos among students and teachers.

In a letter to MDU vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh, SP Bijarniya wrote that the students staying in hostels, employees living in quarters and canteen workers shall remain inside and not come outside except emergency situation, from 7 am to 4 pm on Wednesday as chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and union health minister are to take part in a government programme at MDU auditorium.

“During this time, the activity centre and all shops/canteens on the campus should be closed. The employees, students and workers shall not come on the designated venue and on the route assigned for movement,” the letter reads, a copy of which is with HT.

Reacting to the order, student leader Pradeep Deswal said that how administration can issue such orders and this order has created chaos among students and teachers.

“The CM and union minister should come and attend the function. It seems that two kings are coming and people have been asked to clear the path for kings. I have never seen such orders in the last 20 years of my student politics. The varsity has become a place for RSS classes. This order is a direct attack on our fundamental rights and we will not tolerate such things,” he alleged.

Maharshi Dayanand University’s public relations director Ashish Dahiya could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Rohtak Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said that he is unaware about such an order and he is in Chandigarh for some official work.

When contacted, Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya declined the phone call and could not reach for a comment.

Maharshi Dayanand University teachers’ association president Vikas Siwach said that university is a place where students and teachers discuss progressive ideas and this is a gag order. He said that students and other staff can’t be confined inside and the order should be taken back.