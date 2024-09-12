Haryana: Meeting to promote IPS officers deferred

The Haryana government on Wednesday deferred the screening committee meetings to consider the suitability of 1992 and 1998 batch IPS officers for promotion to the director general and additional director general of police, respectively. As per the model code of conduct, promotions during the enforcement of the code of conduct can be done only by statutory bodies. Two officers of the 1998 batch who were to be considered for promotion were posted in districts. (HT File)

As per a home department communication, the meetings scheduled for August 12 were postponed till further orders on the advice of the Haryana chief electoral officer.

The state government also deferred the screening committee meeting for the promotion of 2011 batch IPS officers on administrative grounds.

Senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar pointed out to the Election Commission that holding meetings of the department promotional committee to consider the suitability of IPS officers, particularly those posted in the field, at a time when the model code of conduct was in place amounted to violation of code of IPS conduct.

Two officers of the 1992 batch, four of the 1998 batch and five of the 2011 batch were in the zone of consideration for promotions.