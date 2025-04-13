Haryana minister inspects Hisar airport site ahead of PM’s visit

Haryana public works department minister Ranbir Gangwa on Saturday took stock of the preparations at the Hisar airport site, which would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Haryana public works department minister Ranbir Gangwa on Saturday took stock of the preparations at the Hisar airport site, which would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. (HT Photo)

The minister said that all preparations have been done, and the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building at Hisar airport and a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya will be started from April 14.

“The new terminal building will be constructed at a cost of ₹410 crore. The airport complex will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, cargo terminal and an ATC building,” he added.

According to a spokesman of the Union government, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the air terminal in Hisar on April 14 morning and later, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects in Yamunanagar and address a gathering.

“The operation of flights from Hisar to Ayodhya will be twice a week, three flights in a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. The PM

will lay the foundation stone of 800-MW modern thermal power unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram thermal power plant at Yamunanagar. This unit, spread across 233 acres, worth around ₹8,470 crore, will significantly boost Haryana’s energy self-sufficiency and provide uninterrupted power supply across the state,” the spokesman added.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a compressed biogas plant at Mukarabpur in Yamunanagar. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will help in effective organic waste management, while contributing to clean energy production and environmental conservation.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 14.4-km Rewari Bypass project, worth around ₹1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Several social activists and Congress MP from Hisar Jai Prakash alleged that the government is in hurry to inaugurate the operation at Hisar airport complex, and all the preparations are not done.

Earlier, a nilgai was spotted within the airport complex and two days ago, the occurrence of a fire inside the airport area during a forest department operation to capture wild animals had sparked a row.

All-India Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha Hisar president Chandra Singh Saharan had claimed that the state government has not taken all measures to start the operation of flights.