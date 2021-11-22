Haryana: Murder accused out on bail shot dead in Sonepat

A 31-year-old property dealer, who was out on bail in a murder case, was shot dead allegedly by six persons at Sonepat’s Mohana village bus stand on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Atender alias Chunu of Kilohrad village in Sonepat.

The complainant, victim’s mother Sarita, said Atender was working as a property dealer in Gohana. “The incident took place when my son was returning home from Gohana. Six assailants, Dinesh, Sandeep, Oma, Ankit, Sita and Mukesh Kaira opened fire on him. Some passersby rushed him to a public health centre from where he was referred to the medical college in Khanpur Kalan, where he died during treatment,” she added.

Ashok Kumar, in-charge of Mohana police station, said the victim had been facing several cases of murder and attempt to murder, and was also named in the Sonepat jail break incident.

“He had come out of jail on bail on January 10 last year and working as a property dealer. In most of the previous cases, either he had completed his sentence or was acquitted. We have booked six persons under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” he added.