Haryana Open 2024: Shankar Das team wins Pro-Am event

Kolkata-based professional Shankar Das’ team won the Pro-Am event of the Haryana Open 2024 played at the Panchkula Golf Club on Wednesday. Kolkata-based professional Shankar Das’ team being felicitated by Panchkula Golf club GM Col AS Dhillon (third from left), DS Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development, Government of Haryana (second to right) and PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy (right) on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Shankar’s team, consisting of amateurs Maj Gen Bhupinder Singh, Ajay Wadhwa and Sanjay Mahajan, posted a score of 53.3.

Gurugram-based professional Kartik Sharma and his team, consisting of amateurs Dr Gopal Munjal, Rajat Seth and Pooja Narwal, were the runners-up with a score of 53.6.

The contest for the closest to the pin on hole no. 4 was won by Maj Gen Bhupinder Singh who landed it within 10 feet of the pin.

The closest to the pin on hole no. 17 was won by Sanjeev Chaudhary who landed it four feet and four inches from the pin.

The prize for the straightest drive on hole no. 8 went to Sanjeev Goyal who landed his drive on the centre of the fairway.

The longest drive contest on hole no. 14 was won by Jaskirat Manchanda who landed it at a distance of 289 yards.