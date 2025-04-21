Haryana orders firefighting readiness after summer blazes

The Haryana government on Sunday directed the deputy commissioners to ensure round-the-clock readiness of firefighting infrastructure across the state. This comes in the wake of two major fires incidents—one in Hisar’s DC Colony where 14 vehicles were gutted after a two-wheeler caught fire on Saturday, and another involving a PNG pipeline in Gurugram last week. The statewide alert will remain in effect until the onset of monsoon (HT File)

Financial commissioner (Revenue) Sumita Misra said the deputy commissioners are directed to ensure 24x7 operational readiness of fire tenders and firefighting infrastructure. “Adequate availability of firefighting personnel must be ensured at all times. There should be effective co-ordination between the district administration, fire services, police, agriculture department and disaster management authorities for prompt response to any fire incident. Regular monitoring mechanisms must be put in place at the village and block levels to detect and report fire incidents at the earliest,” Misra said.

With rising temperatures and dry crop residue increasing fire risks, the administration has mandated weekly safety reviews and Friday status reports till season end. Rural awareness campaigns will educate farmers about fire prevention during harvesting.

The statewide alert will remain in effect until the onset of monsoon.